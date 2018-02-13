Plans for Furze Platt launderette redevelopment to go on display

Plans to transform the site of an historic launderette and dry cleaners will go on display next week.

Clean, in Furze Platt Road, shut in August after more than 130 years at the Maidenhead base when the company sold the property.

Property developer Ashill will host the event at Furze Platt Memorial Hall, in Furze Platt Road, on Tuesday.

The team behind the proposed scheme will be on hand between 3-7pm to take questions.

According to a leaflet sent to nearby homes and businesses, the firm intends to apply for permission to build about 65 flats with ‘attractive landscaping and car parking provision’.

Visit www.ashill-maidenhead.consultationonline.co.uk to find out more.