More than 80 people pop in for Rotary Club free health awareness day

More than 80 people got checked out at a free health awareness day on Saturday.

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge set up shop in the Nicholsons Centre for the annual event.

Over the five hours shoppers had the chance to drop in and get advice on getting fit, eating healthily and the effects of high cholesterol.

There were also medical practitioners on hand carrying out blood pressure and cholesterol checks.

A total of 83 people had their blood pressure checked with 19 being advised to visit their GP in the next month and two told to visit within a week.

Of the 30 people who had their cholesterol checked 11 were given advice on how to lower it.

It was the fifth year the Rotary club has organised the event.

Rotarian Lisa Hunter said: “What surprises us every year is it is one of the things you can go to the pharmacist or doctor for but it is amazing the number of people that don’t.

“If you can just pop in while you’re shopping people are much more likely to do it.”

The session was organised with the help of Heart UK.