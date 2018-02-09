Maidenhead's Islamic Trust given official warning by Charity Commission

An official warning has been issued to the Islamic Trust (Maidenhead) due to ‘failings in financial management’.

The Charity Commission opened an inquiry into the trust, which runs Maidenhead Mosque, in April 2017 after trustees failed to file 2016’s statutory returns on time.

The charity had previously assured the commission it would not default again after it was part of an inquiry into ‘double defaulters’.

Trustees complied with an order made and submitted all outstanding returns in May 2017.

The inquiry decision report, published today (Friday), concluded that trustees did not carry out their duties under charity law.

A financial summary shows that the charity’s accounts from 2013-2016 were submitted late, ranging from 97 to 593 days late.

An offical warning, issued to the trust on December 8, states that it must take ‘all reasonable steps’ to ensure that returns are submitted on time and in accordance with legal duties.

A failure to do this could lead to ‘further regulatory action’ being taken by the commission.

The Charity Commission’s director of investigations, monitoring and enforcement Michelle Russell said: “In this case there were clear failings in the charity’s financial management and overall governance, despite receiving previous advice from the Commission as part of our double defaulters class inquiry.

“The trustees also failed to keep records of their wider decision-making which meant they were unable to show that they acted reasonably, in the best interests of the charity and took advice where appropriate.”

Trustee Saghir Ahmed said: “We have taken notice of the advice given to us by the Charity Commission and we’ve put measures in place to make sure these things are rectified.”