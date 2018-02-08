Wanted: Young Voices

If you’re a frustrated millennial – or post-millennial – with something to say, we want to hear from you.

As part of our aim to give a voice to all sections of the community we serve, the Advertiser and it’s sister paper The Express is looking to provide a platform for younger people living in the area we cover.

We’re conscious younger people often feel disenfranchised from the ‘traditional media’ like newspapers but that they have a valuable and insightful contribution to make that needs to be heard.

We’re aiming to recruit some ‘young voices’ columnists aged 16-30, from all kinds of backgrounds, to write about the things that are important to them about once a month.

They aren’t paid roles but columnists do get the kudos of being published in the Express and on our website.

If you’re interested send our newsdesk an example of something you’ve written, such as an online blog, to news@baylismedia.co.uk