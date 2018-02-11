Sun, 11
Pets Corner: Sasha and Milo at Thames Valley Animal Welfare

Sasha and Milo are a lovely mother and son pair of cats looking for a new home together.

Sasha is a petite, nine-year-old black and white cat and Milo is a handsome, eight-year-old, grey and white boy. Both cats are very sociable and affectionate.

They are currently in the care of Thames Valley Animal Welfare for more details about them please call 0118 972 2082 or 0118 972 1871 or see www.tvaw.org.uk

