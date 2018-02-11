Maidenhead Rotaract Club raises £2,500 with cheese and wine quiz

Nearly 15kg of cheese and 50 litres of wine were consumed at the annual Maidenhead Rotaract Club’s cheese and wine quiz as £2,500 was raised for charity.

The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, and Mayoress Margaret Lenton were among 170 guests who came to play seven quiz rounds including general knowledge, music and sports at Maidenhead Town Hall on Saturday.

The money was the most the Rotaract Club has ever raised at a single event, and all went to Citizens Advice Maidenhead and Windsor, its charity of the year.

Becky Long, president of Maidenhead Rotaract Club, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who came and supported us on the night.

“This has been the biggest event we’ve ever held and we look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”