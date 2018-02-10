Louis Baylis Trust donation helps Salvation Army homeless project

he homeless of Maidenhead will continue to receive a ‘proper Sunday lunch’ every week after the Louis Baylis Trust gave £1,000 to the Salvation Army.

The money will go towards new tables and chairs for its homeless project, as well as helping provide blankets, sleeping bags and underwear.

The trust’s donation also means extra food can be given out to homeless people on Monday and Friday evenings, on top of soup and a roll.

Stephen Wilson, Maidenhead Salvation Army corps officer, said: “The grant allows the project to run smoothly; without the money we would struggle to do that.”

The Salvation Army, based in East Road, runs three events for the homeless a week. On Sunday afternoons it provides Sunday lunch as well as the chance to shower, change into clean clothes and get new sleeping bags.

On Monday and Friday evenings, it offers soup and a roll, although money from the trust enables it to provide better quality food, like chicken or a fry-up.

Mr Wilson said: “It’s a place to get warm, a place to have conversations. A lot of the time homeless people can feel invisible. They just have a bit of a chat and a banter.”

Although the project would still be able to run without the donation, it allows for more ‘perks’ like new sleeping bags and better quality food.

The Salvation Army also gets donations through collections but has received money from the Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser, more than once.

“Over the last couple of years, the Louis Baylis Trust has been giving to the homeless project and it means that we can keep doing it,” said Mr Wilson.

“We’re always surprised to get it.”

“We don’t take it for granted – there are lots of charities out there.”