Reuben's Fight hits £250k fundraising target

A ‘staggering’ amount of money raised means a four-year-old boy with a rare form of cancer will be able to access a clinical trial in America.

Reuben Virdee was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in December 2016 and his treatment has included rounds of chemotherapy.

His Furze Platt family set up fundraising page Reuben’s Fight which has now broken the £250,000 target less than a year after it was started.

With the money, Reuben’s parents Kulwant and Jess plan on taking him to America this summer for clinical trials in the hope it will stop the cancer, which has an 80 per cent relapse rate, from returning.

He has just completed the second of five rounds of immunotherapy treatment.

This involves two weeks of oral medication at home and a 10-day hospital stay at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he receives a continuous infusion of an antibody.

Mum Jess said: “The side effects have once again been horrific but the time at home between cycles is more normal than we've ever known.

“It's incredible to have a slice of a normal family life but we are very much still living in he medical world with regular stays, appointments and continuous medication.”

As well as spending time at home with one-year-old brother Hari, Reuben has been able to go to friends’ parties and pre-school.

Although the fundraising target has been hit, donations are still pouring in for the four-year-old, with events still being organised.

They include a masquerade ball on Saturday which will take place at Beaumont House Hotel ein Old Windsor.

“We feel so lucky to start 2018 with a huge fundraising pot behind us,” said Jess.

“Twelve months of fundraising has resulted in a staggering amount of money.

“We continue to be overwhelmed and humbled that so many people have taken our boy into their hearts and have found so many ways to raise and donate money.”

The family is now in discussions with a charity to gain access to the clinical trial.

They are also continuing fundraising to be in the best position to access opportunities ‘regardless of where in the world they are happening’.