Braywick Leisure Centre planning application to be considered by councillors

Work on a new leisure centre in Braywick Road could begin next week if councillors green light the project.

The £32m development would replace the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze.

The Royal Borough’s planning application will be considered by councillors on its Maidenhead Development Management Panel on Wednesday.

Council officers recommend the members approve it.

They have also recommended councillors refuse a Shanly Homes application for 67 homes in Oldfield Road.

It sets out a plan to build a combination of two, three and four storey buildings on land that includes Thames Auto Sales and printing company Colourgen.

Improvements to South East Water’s Keleher Water Treatment Works in Monkey Island Lane, Bray, have been recommended for approval.

These will include a new process and filter plant, tanks and kiosks.

An application to change of use of Great Oaks in Forest Green Road, Holyport, to include permission for Holyport College to hold sports activities there has also been recommended for approval.

Panel members will then consider Cllr MJ Saunders’ (Con, Bisham and Cookham) application for a two-storey side extension to his house in Cookham Dean Common, which officers have suggested be granted.

Cllr Saunders is a reserve member who can sit on the panel when primary members are absent.

The meeting will take place at Maidenhead Town Hall from 7pm.