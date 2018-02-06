Young entrepreneurs meet Prime Minister during enterprise day

‘We might have the next Jeff Bezos here’ said the president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce at an enterprise event for students on Saturday.

Olu Odeniyi made the comparison to the Amazon founder, whose company is now worth billions, during the Young Enterprise Challenge organised by Desborough College.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for young people to show their entrepreneurship, our country needs these sort of schemes,” added Olu, who was judging the event, which took place at the Nicholsons Centre, for the third time.

“And it’s always interesting to see what the young people come up with.”

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, was also in attendance and visited every stall, chatting to students about their products and their ideas.

Members of the E-Cycle group from Desborough College said the MP for Maidenhead seemed very impressed with their idea.

They had come up with a way to reuse plastic bottles by turning them into plant pots called Botpot.

“She was interested in up our up-cycled pots and asked us what we thought the benefits were”, said Jasraj Mahil, 17.

“We want to make the environment a better place,” added 17-year-old Rahul Chawla.

A group from Upton Court Grammar had set up Ingenium, to sell hand-made jewelled bracelets.

Another group from Langley Academy had started a website for football themed hoodies called Infinity Edits.

“The website is out main selling point,” said Junead Kahan, 17.

“We made it ourselves.”

Kevin Hunt is the co-chairman of the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead board of the Young Enterprise charity, which aims to empower young people to harness their business skills. He said: “It’s not about making money, it’s about learning the steps it takes to be successful.”

Organiser Stella Neal, added: “We’re really pleased with how it’s gone.”