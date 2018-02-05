Praise for SportsAble volunteers after successful 'have a go' swimming event

The organiser of SportsAble’s ‘have a go’ event spoke of how encouraged he was to see that there are still more people the charity can help.

The afternoon session on Sunday at the Magnet Leisure Centre attracted about a dozen people who could not only enjoy the swimming but could also be signposted for additional help.

Swimming manager Chris Humphries had been running the swimming season for about the last 30 years and had nothing but praise for his volunteers.

“Plus it’s very encouraging to see that there are still more people we can help,” he added.

Ramraj Rajaram was there with his wife Sumithra Krishnamuthy and their 13-year-old son Ashyath.

Ashyath has duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness.

Ramraj said it was great to see his son on his own in the pool and that they had come from Reading for the opportunity.

He said: “It’s therapeutic and it relaxes him and he can’t do any other sports, but this he can do on his own.”

He added: “He seems to enjoy himself and really like being in the water.”

Vivienne Davies, the charities’ chairman, was also watching from the stand.

She said: “Swimming can be scary if you don’t think you can do it.

“The joy is seeing everyone come together and feel exactly the same.

“So our volunteers can really focus on them because for people with disabilities it’s a big thing just to get involved.”