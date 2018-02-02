Duo fined hundreds of pounds after illegally dumping prefabricated garage in Shoppenhangers Road

The court has ordered a duo to pay hundreds of pounds after illegally dumping a prefabricated garage in Maidenhead.

Kathleen McDonald, 27, of Portsmouth Road, Surrey and Craig Pepin, 38, of Bedford Lane, Ascot were caught on CCTV flytipping outside the Esso service station in Shoppenhangers Road on February 11 last year.

McDonald and Pepin travelled to Maidenhead to collect the prefabricated garage which had been advertised for collection on social media.

They loaded the garage’s concrete and wood sections onto a trailer attached to McDonald’s Isuzu pick-up truck and drove away.

Later that day they pulled into the Esso service station and CCTV footage showed Pepin dumping the waste by the forecourt.

The following Monday staff reported the flytipping to the council and the duo were interviewed at a police station.

McDonald and Pepin appeared before Reading Magistrates Court on Friday, January 19 and each admitted one count of illegally dumping concrete and wood contrary to the Environment Protection Act 1990.

McDonald was fined £524 and told to pay costs of £352 to the court. Pepin was fined £450 and told to pay costs of £345 to the court.

Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet) cabinet member for environmental services said: “We will always try to prosecute those who fly tip in our borough.

“It is a senseless crime and landowners and our residents are left to pick up the bill for clearing away the rubbish.

“I hope this conviction serves to deter anyone else thinking of committing a similar offence.”