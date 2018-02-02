Three charged in connection with spate of burglaries

Three people have been charged in connection with a spate of burglaries in Maidenhead.

Teifion Pope, 28, and Liam Middleton-Gomm, 29, both of no fixed abode, have each been charged with three counts of burglary of dwellings, in connection with incidents in St Luke's Road, Brockton Court and Norfolk Road in the early hours of Monday, January 22.

They were remanded in custody at Slough Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 23, to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, February 26.

Lisa Scanlon, 24, of Buxton Gardens, Ealing, has been charged with two counts of burglary, in connection with the incidents in St Luke's Road and Norfolk Road.

She has been released on bail, to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 5.

All three were arrested on Monday, January 22 and charged on Tuesday, January 23.