Family appeals for help tracking down long-lost uncle and brother

A family is appealing for help tracking down the brother and uncle they never knew before it’s too late.

Anthony John Allaway, known as AJ, was adopted as a child but traced his biological father to New Zealand.

And now he is hoping to reunite his dad, John, who was also adopted and is being treated for cancer, with his Maidenhead-born long-lost brother.

AJ, who now lives in Bodmin, Cornwall, said: “About 20 years ago I decided to look for my father and managed to track him to New Zealand.

“And a few years ago my wife was going through birth, marriage and death records and found my father also had a brother called Eric.

“They were both adopted at birth and now I’m trying to get hold of Eric because my father has been diagnosed with cancer and he hasn’t got much time left – I just want them to be able to speak to each other.”

Eric Frederick Robert Allaway was born on March 15, 1938, three years after his older brother, John.

Their mother was Winifred Maud Allaway, who was born on May 18, 1917, in Arborfield.

She also lived in Finchampstead and married Ernest Charles Smith, a soldier in the fourth battalion, the Royal Berkshire Regiment, on October 9, 1939.

AJ, a 58-year-old grandfather-of-two, is now hoping to repeat the success he had in tracing his father, who he was able to find after placing an advert through Teletext.

His wife Carol, who had been heavily involved in the search, added: “We’ve contacted every adoption agency in the area, but all it says is adopted on his birth certificate.

“[Eric] is going to be 80 in March and we’re just hoping one of his family might be looking for a special present for him and come across us.”

