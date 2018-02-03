Maidenhead Hockey Club appeals for support for Claires Court plans to secure 'permanent new home'

A hockey club has appealed for support in its quest to find a ‘permanent new home’.

Maidenhead Hockey Club has been working with Claires Court School and developer Berkeley Homes on their plans for land off Cannon Lane.

The club hopes to secure a clubhouse and new pitches for itself, alongside a new school campus and about 150 homes.

In an open letter posted on its website, club chairman Dave Taylor said: “The new campus will provide a permanent new home of our Hockey Club, with two new, all-weather pitches, changing rooms and a clubhouse all on the same site, as part of a multi-sport complex and pavilion for the school.

“High-quality education facilities will also be provided for Claires Court.

“The submission of these plans to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead is the first step on the journey towards a new home for our club, however there is a long way to go and many hurdles to overcome.”

Visit www.maidenheadhc.org.uk to read the letter in full.