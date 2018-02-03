The Maidenhead Hockey Club past of sailor portrayed by Colin Firth in new film

The mystery surrounding the death of a former Maidenhead Hockey Club member lost at sea is being reimagined as a film starring Colin Firth.

The Mercy will tell the story of how Donald Crowhurst, an amateur sailor, attempted to be

the first person to single-handedly circumnavigate the globe without stopping by entering the 1968 Sunday Times Golden Globe race in his boat, the Teignmouth Electron.

Mystery surrounds the attempt after it emerged Crowhurst was unprepared for the trip and had begun to fabricate his route.

The Teignmouth Electron was found abandoned off the coast of the Dominican Republic with Crowhurst’s scrawled logs inside.

Crowhurst spent time as a member of Maidenhead Hockey Club in the 1950s and became friends with Derek Hope. The 87-year-old said: “He was one of those people who had a personality that made him memorable.”

Another friend from the club, David Harris, 77, said Crowhurst was ‘a funny and clever guy’ and described his death as ‘a very sad ending'.

The film will be released on Friday, February 9.