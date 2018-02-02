Maidenhead Conservative Club mourns loss of three prominent members

The flag outside Maidenhead Conservative Club has been flying at half mast after the deaths of three prominent members in the space of a few weeks.

Since December, the club has lost its president, its first ever female chairman and the club secretary.

President Harry Bird (left), 80, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, December 18.

Harry served the club over an uninterrupted period spanning four decades, during which time he held the positions of committee member, chairman and president.

Acting club chairman Nigel Brady said: “I am proud to have worked alongside Harry on the club’s committee. He has led from the front, a shining example to us all.”

When June Leeming, 87, became the club’s chairman in 2015 she ended more than 100 years of male chairmanship.

She died at Thames Hospice on Thursday, January 4, after battling cancer in several forms over the last few years.

Nigel said her appointment came as no surprise to her friends, who described her as

‘a real leader’.

“You may think it strange that I refer to June as chairman but she was most

insistent that this was how she should be addressed, and I wasn’t going to argue,” said Nigel.

Club secretary Les Savage (right), 73, died on Saturday, January 20, after a long battle with cancer which Nigel said he fought until ‘the bitter end’.

Les was affectionately known as Taz the Tasmanian Devil because ‘he never did anything at 50mph if he could do it at 100mph’.

Under Les’s watch the club introduced electronic payments and competitive purchasing and re-vitalised the front bar, turning it into the bright modern sports bar it is today.

Nigel said that despite giving so much time to the club he still found time to support his family through some challenging times.

“When his grandson was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy, Les shaved his hair off to make him feel better about his hair loss,” he added.

He added it must be unprecedented for any club to lose three senior members in such a short space of time.

It has had to put acting members in place until the club’s annual general meeting in April.

“We’re planning a charity evening in May where we can celebrate and honour their lives together, with the money going to Thames Hospice, as I think they helped each of them in some way,” he added.

A photo of June Leeming has not been included in accordance with the family’s wishes.