Longstanding volunteer says goodbye to Maidenhead Heritage Centre

09:00AM, Sunday 04 February 2018
A volunteer of 15 years said goodbye to the Maidenhead Heritage Centre on Monday.
Iris Brown was presented with a leaving gift of an engraved vase by Maidenhead Heritage Centre chairman Richard Poad.
He paid tribute to her years of ‘devoted service’ as a front of house volunteer as well as a member of the management committee.
Mrs Brown also did her fair share of lecturing, speaking about the history of Maidenhead hospitals, and was the organiser of a regular lottery.
Administrator Frances Edwards said: “It will be difficult to replace a volunteer with so many roles and such dedication.”
She is now hoping some new volunteers will come forward to cover the gap left by Mrs Brown.
