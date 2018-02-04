Longstanding volunteer says goodbye to Maidenhead Heritage Centre

A volunteer of 15 years said goodbye to the Maidenhead Heritage Centre on Monday.

Iris Brown was presented with a leaving gift of an engraved vase by Maidenhead Heritage Centre chairman Richard Poad.

He paid tribute to her years of ‘devoted service’ as a front of house volunteer as well as a member of the management committee.

Mrs Brown also did her fair share of lecturing, speaking about the history of Maidenhead hospitals, and was the organiser of a regular lottery.

Administrator Frances Edwards said: “It will be difficult to replace a volunteer with so many roles and such dedication.”

She is now hoping some new volunteers will come forward to cover the gap left by Mrs Brown.