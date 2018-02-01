Thu, 01
Firefighters advise residents to clean ovens regularly after call in Woodlands Park

Firefighters are advising residents to check their ovens are clean after attending a call in Woodlands Park Road last night (Wednesday).

A crew from Maidenhead attended the property at around 9pm and used a powder fire extinguisher to put out what was left of the fire.

Firefighters advised the owners that ovens are one of the biggest causes of fires as a result of the oil and grease that gathers at the bottom.

The advice is to take extra care to make sure they are cleaned regularly.

