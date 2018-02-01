Eyewitness describes Ray Mill Road West knife attack

An eyewitness has described seeing a stabbing which left a 24-year-old man in hospital on Sunday.

Police sealed off Ray Mill Road West from about 3.30pm that afternoon following reports of an assault there.

The unnamed man’s injuries are not described as life-threatening and police said he was in a stable condition following the incident.

An onlooker, who did not wish to be named, described the horrific attack, in which he believed the victim was stabbed four times.

He said two cars boxed in the victim’s, and two men the eyewitness believed were in their twenties got out.

One had a hammer, and smashed the driver’s side window and cracked the windscreen, he said.

“Then he started stabbing him,” the onlooker added.

“It was a slightly frenzied attack.”

The assailants then got back in the car and drove off.

“The driver received stab wounds to the arm, shoulder and rib,” the eyewitness said.

“He got out, and was walking in a dazed state.”

Keith Piggott, a 73-year-old retired haulage industry worker who lives nearby, did not see the attack. But he insisted while the attack was a shock, it had not worried him about the area.

“It is surprising it happened on a main road like this, because it is a very busy road,” he said.

“I think it is terribly wrong that that sort of thing should happen in a residential area such as Maidenhead and as this road.

“I think it was a difference of opinion between two people, or it might have been someone maybe trying to rob someone.”

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses of the attack to come forward.

The force confirmed this morning (Thursday) that no arrest have yet been made.