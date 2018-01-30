BCA welcomes five new monkeys to animal centre

There was plenty of monkey business going on at Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) on Monday as the college welcomed new primates.

Monkeys all the way from Edinburgh Zoo joined the animal centre at the college, in Hall Place.

Two Goldei's monkeys called Kalara and Amorina and three squirrel monkeys called Hugo, Cisco and Ramsay joined the family.

Calvin Allen from the animal team at BCA said: “We are overjoyed to be welcoming these monkeys to our collection from Edinburgh Zoo, they provide both a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn how to best to cater for their complex needs and an interactive addition to our encounters.”

The BCA animal centre hosts about 1,400 animals consisting of 140 species and is broken down into five different sections so students get a chance to work with all the species.

Visit bca.ac.uk to find out more about the animal centre.