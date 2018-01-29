Mon, 29
Police and ambulance called to Kidwells Park crash

A red Subaru has ended up next to a tree in Kidwells Park this afternoon, with an ambulance and the police in attendance.

Part of the left hand lane westbound on the A4 Bad Godesburg Way was closed off at about 3pm today.

It is believed the car left the carriageway but it is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Police and the ambulance service have contacted for more information.

