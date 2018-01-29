Royal Borough announces shortlist for Maidenhead Golf Club development

Five developers have been shortlisted to work with the Royal Borough on the development of Maidenhead Golf Club.

In November the council launched a search for joint venture (JV) partners in London to develop the golf club – which has been earmarked for more than 2000 homes.

The five developers shortlisted are Cala Homes in a joint bid with Home Group, Countryside – in a joint bid with London ad Quadrant, Crest Nicholson, Redrow Homes and Taylor Wimpey.

The development would also see a new primary and secondary school and health and community facilities on the 132-acre site which could be worth £1b once developed, according to leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside).

Cllr Jack Rankin (Con, Castle Without), cabinet member for economic development, property and deputy for finance, said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to expand housing and community facilities to be used for generations to come.

“These will be homes our children and grandchildren will be able to buy, taking advantage of our commitment to prioritise housing for people who have a connection to the borough.

“Working from this shortlist we will identify which developer is best placed to deliver opportunities for existing and future residents.”

At the launch event, the council said they were looking to announce the joint venture partner in the summer, once a final proposal is submitted in May.

Cllr David Evans (Con, Hurley and Walthams), cabinet member for Maidenhead regeneration said: “Alongside our four joint venture sites this is one of the key developments in Maidenhead’s regeneration.

“We are taking action now to ensure we provide a range of housing options to support our current and future residents while building a fantastic new community with great assets everyone can enjoy.”

Countryside was selected as the council’s JV partner last year to develop the four town centre sites including Saint Cloud Way, Reform Road, York Road and West Street.