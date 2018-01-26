Car reversed through front of Maidenhead hairdresser's

A car was accidentally reversed into the front of a hairdresser’s in Shifford Crescent last night (Thursday).

The driver of the car, believed to be an elderly woman, was unhurt and there were no other injuries after the car smashed through the front of the shop.

The business, Finishing Touch, is open for business today.

Police were on the scene last at 7.50pm sweeping up shattered glass.

The car had been taken away by that time.

Updates to follow.