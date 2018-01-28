Sun, 28
12 °C
Mon, 29
11 °C
Tue, 30
7 °C
SECTION INDEX

Pets Corner: Dolly at CLAWS

Staff reporter

Staff reporter

Dolly came to CLAWS in the snowy January of 2013.

She had suffered years of neglect and so had become unused to human contact.

Therefore she could not adapt to a normal domestic environment.

Apart from very bad teeth, all of which had to be removed, she was in remarkably good health.

She is happily settled in the Golden Oldies Home and over the past three years has become less nervous and can even be stroked on a very good day.

If you would like to make a donation towards Dolly’s care and other cats just like her please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189 341699.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved