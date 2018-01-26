Sir Michael Parkinson gives talk to Men's Matters members

A group formed to combat loneliness in older men met former chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson last week.

The legendary ex-presenter spoke to Men’s Matters members about how difficult it is for men when they retire, as they can loose a sense of identity tied to their profession.

Sir Michael is patron of the group, which met at the Maidenhead Community Centre, in York Road, on Wednesday, January 17.

Men’s Matters trustee Paul Samuels said: “Our men were absolutely delighted to be meeting with our patron for the first time.

“We had a frank and open discussion which helped Sir Michael gain a better understanding of Men’s Matters and he will help enormously to promote our cause.”

The group is sponsoring a free fitness event for men and women over 60 tomorrow (Friday), which will take place in the community centre from 11.30am.