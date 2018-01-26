Maidenhead woman looking to raise awareness through cricket in Uganda

A software engineer from Maidenhead is raising money for African children affected by AIDS/HIV and female genital mutilation.

Tameena Hussain, 29, is set to fly out to Uganda in March to help communities with young people affected by those issues.

She is taking part in an initiative run by Cricket Without Boundaries (CWB), a charity that promotes development of the sport alongside health and social messages in sub-Saharan Africa.

She said: “We hope to walk away having raised awareness on these issues in a safe and trusting environment and I hope to leave having made a small positive impact that can help enrich these children and impart a brighter future.

“I’ve been involved with cricket for the last five years, promoting it in schools, managing ladies and now girls at MBCC (Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club).

“Now seems like the perfect time to take what I’ve learnt across the world to teach and hopefully inspire those who often don’t get the chance to play the sport.”

Tameena discovered Cricket Without Boundaries on Twitter and, after following them for several years, got involved.

She will be in Uganda for two weeks, from Saturday, March 17, and her work will be focused on the south-western villages of Kabale, Fort Portal and Kasese.

According to CWB, 50,000 people in Uganda play cricket.

The sport has been used in the north of the country to help its people recover from the insurgency by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), a Christian militia.

It is also used to support the integration of South Sudan refugees and former child soldiers.

Tameena said: “Using cricket as a tool to educate will not only give these children some fun back into their lives, as they should, but the awareness of how to stay safe against AIDS/HIV and FGM whilst promoting cohesion.”

She added: “In 2015, there were 83,000 new HIV infections, after years of steady decline, and there are one million orphans due to AIDS.”

Flights will be paid out of her own pocket but Tameena would welcome any donations to Cricket Without Boundaries’ work.

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/TameenaHussain1 to donate.