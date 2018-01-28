Nicholsons Centre presents fundraising cash to Alexander Devine charity

The Nicholsons Centre has raised thousands of pounds for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

A number of activities took place in the shopping centre throughout the last year, including

Andrew Pope’s feat of running on a treadmill for eight hours, and a cheque was presented to each organisation on Tuesday.

Jane Wright, manager of The Nicholsons Centre, said “We are overwhelmed by people’s generosity. The grand total raised was £3,246. I was delighted to be able to hand Helen Johnson, from Alexander Devine’s Maidenhead Fundraising Group, a cheque for £1,623 so that they can continue the amazing work they are doing for children in our local community.”