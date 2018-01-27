Ministry of Justice consults on closing Maidenhead Magistrates' Court

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) could scrap Maidenhead Magistrates' Court as part of savings proposals.

A consultation on whether Maidenhead Magistrates’ Court, in Bridge Road, should be shut and its cases sent to other towns was launched last week.

An MoJ document states: “Maidenhead Magistrates’ Court is significantly underused and the work can be accommodated elsewhere in the Thames Valley.

“Disposing of the property would result in reduced operating costs and moving the work to other courts would allow for a more streamlined and efficient service.”

The court’s workload would move to Reading, High Wycombe and Staines Magistrates’ Courts, and High Wycombeand Staines County Courts.

Visit consult.justice.gov.uk to complete the consultation.