New Maidenhead Bridge lights cost borough £60,000

Town hall chiefs splashed out more than £60,000 on new lights for Maidenhead Bridge last year.

The project to upgrade illuminations on the Grade I-listed structure was completed last year and the switch was officially flipped on November 1.

The figures, obtained by the Advertiser through a Freedom of Information request, showed installation cost £13,653.05, with a further £64,571.07 spent on materials – a total of £78,224.12.

House-builder Berkeley Homes, the firm behind the Taplow Riverside development, stumped up £15,000 towards costs, leaving the Royal Borough to pay the balance.

South Bucks District Council, which is responsible for Taplow on the other side of the bridge, did not contribute towards the costs.

“I think it’s a fantastic use of money,” said Cllr Phill Bicknell, Royal Borough cabinet member for highways and transport.

“This is a gateway into Maidenhead, which is undergoing a regeneration and if you look at any city around the world people are very proud of where they live and this enhances Maidenhead to anyone who comes.”

He added: “At the end of the day, this has been in the planning for some time.

“This is capital expenditure, not revenue spending, and it’s important that we beautify and bring up to speed the visual impact of Maidenhead, which in the next few years will be a spectacular place to visit.”

Running costs for the scheme are expected to be £689.89 per year, including maintenance.

This figure does not include money for spare parts as the council says the light fittings used have a ‘projected life’ of 50,000 hours and should last for about 18 years with little upkeep.