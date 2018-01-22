Desborough Bowling Club holds taster session for Fit for Life Week

Desborough Bowling Club gave people a chance to try out lawn bowls during a taster session yesterday (Sunday)

The event was organised as part of Get Berkshire Active’s Fit for Life Week, which aims to encourage residents in the borough to take up sport or physical exercise on a weekly basis.

New players rolled up at the club’s indoor bowling green, which is used during the winter season.

Roger Wyatt, general secretary at Desborough Bowling Club, said: “It’s not about teaching them professionally, it’s about giving them a taste for it.”

He said work is currently underway on the club’s new centre in Green Lane, with its current home in York Road proposed to be demolished to make way for flats built by Shanly Homes.

Roger said: “What stops us getting more members is the fact people don’t like playing dodgems with their cars.

“When we get to the new centre we’ll have room for more than 100 spaces.

“We just like people to come along, the social element will be there and the new club will actually have more social activities.”

He said the new centre was due to open in 2019.

