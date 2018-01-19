Prime Minister visits Waltham St Lawrence school

The Prime Minister paid a visit to Waltham St Lawrence Primary School.

Theresa May visited the primary school in School Road to talk to the children and view their lessons.

The Prime Minister said it was great to see the school get an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report and speak to pupils.

“What was really great was to go into classes and hear from the children and answer their questions, a range of questions.

“The last one was ‘do you drive around in a bullet proof car?’

“They wanted to know but I’m not sure what my [security] team thought,” she smiled.

Later in the day she visited the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.