Chinese New Year celebrations set to take place in Maidenhead next month

Chinese New Year celebrations will be held in the High Street for the 12th year on February 17.

To welcome in the Year of the Dog there will be a traditional lion dance from the Eagle Claw Kung Fu School UK at 1pm and performances from the Chinese and Oriental Community Association.

In the Nicholsons Centre, between 11am and 3pm, there will be free Chinese lantern making.

Julian Dale, who started the kung fu school, said: “I am very proud of my team, they have achieved so much, especially the children who will be performing again this year. We can’t wait to welcome everybody at the event.”