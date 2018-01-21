Louis Baylis Trust grant will means Relate can deliver much needed training

A grant from the Louis Baylis Trust means a counselling service can deliver much-needed training.

Relate Mid Thames and Buckinghamshire has been given £1,600 in the latest round of donations from the trust, which owns the Express.

Relate centre manager Fiona Greenfield says the money came at the perfect time.

The not-for-profit service provides counselling and works mainly with couples.

People usually have to pay for the service but it never turns people away if they cannot afford it.

With the law on domestic abuse updated to include coercive and controlling behaviour, Relate staff need to receive updated training.

Fiona said: “From our point of view that is such a massive step in the right direction. Often people do not recognise that the way they treat each other is wrong.”

Relate Mid Thames has six offices across the area including one in Windsor.

It has about 25 counsellors and 25 admin staff working part time.

In 2016/17 the organisation helped 1,990 people, delivering 677 hours of counselling.

With the demolition of The Colonnade in Maidenhead, the organisation has said goodbye to a charity shop which ran for four years. Its proceeds paid for a bursary funding scheme enabling people to access to relationship counselling, meaning there is more pressure to find funds elsewhere.

“The money from the Louis Baylis Trust is allowing us to revise how we identify and support clients with domestic abuse,” added Fiona.

“We really appreciate the funds – it enables us to do what we need to do.”

Visit maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk to find out more abut the Louis Baylis Trust and how to apply for a grant.