Kevin Cruise to host auction for charity fundraiser

A great evening of entertainment for a good cause is being offered by St Mark’s Crescent Methodist Church next month.

The church is holding a charity auction and dinner at Maidenhead Golf Club on Saturday, February 3.

Maidenhead’s favourite celebrity Kevin Cruise, Britain’s Got Talent finalist and star of pantomimes at the Theatre Royal, Windsor, has kindly agreed to provide entertainment and act as auctioneer for the evening.

Funds raised will support the church’s 2020Vision building project to extend and improve facilities. The scheme will benefit the wide range of community groups using the church building every week.

Church spokesman Ed Filmore said: “This will be a great night out with good food and great entertainment in aid of a very worthy local cause.

“Why not shake off the cold and damp and join the fun for the chance of bagging some fabulous prizes?”

There will also be great prizes to be won in a grand raffle.

The event starts at 7pm and the price of £30 per person includes welcome drinks, a buffet dinner and entertainment. Tables of eight, 10 or 12 can be arranged.

For tickets call 01628 671186 or email bstc.boxoffice@gmail.com