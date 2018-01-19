Maidehead Heritage Centre say new site is 'not big enough'

After 25 years in the town, Maidenhead Heritage Centre says it needs a bigger site to attract more people.

As part of the regeneration of the town centre, the museum in Park Street has been offered a new site the same size as its current site, about 4,000 sq ft, on the ground floor of a proposed block of flats across the road.

Heritage centre chairman Richard Poad, from Cookham Dean, said he is disappointed that the Royal Borough has not offered a larger site.

“The really, really important thing is that the heritage centre wants to be part of the regeneration effort,” he said.

“We are confident that with the help of the borough we can develop an expanded heritage centre which will

be an attractor in its own right.”

The centre started out life in Moorbridge Road in 1993 and now runs regular exhibitions and has more than 10,000 artifacts.

Richard said limited space means it has to turn away large groups wanting a tour and even exhibits which would not fit, including cars made in Maidenhead.

He said: “The discussions have been ongoing for more than five years [with the borough].

“We have always been clear that in order to make the maximum contribution and provide a modern museum

service we need more space.

“There is a need for more space right now but the regeneration offers us the chance to do something.”

With a new, bigger site he had visions of the Heritage Centre attracting 20,000 visitors a year, including trips from school groups.

In a letter to the borough, Richard said: “We could not possibly accept an offer that simply replaced our current space, without any increase.

“To provide the kind of attraction that Maidenhead Heritage Trust wants to offer, with all the benefits it can bring to the borough, we have to be looking at 8,000 sq ft as a minimum.”

Cllr David Evans, cabinet member for Maidenhead regeneration, said: “What they are being offered is a huge improvement on what they have got.

“It would put them in a much better position in a state of the art building on one floor.”

He added that the co uncil is in ‘listening mode’ and welcomes the views of residents at a consultation this weekend