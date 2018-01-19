Guitarist offers reward after £3,000-worth of music equipment is stolen

A guitarist is offering a £100 reward for the return of several thousand pounds-worth of rare musical equipment after it was stolen from outside his home.

Martyn Goddard, of York Court, off Waldeck Road, woke on the morning of Sunday, January 7 to find his van had been broken into and a rare RedPlate amp, imported from America, and several guitar pedals totaling around £3,000 had been stolen.

Martyn said he was ‘disappointed’ as the private, gated car park requires a fob to gain entry that is only issued to residents.

He added: “There’s only one way in and out.

“There is CCTV focused on the gate but not down the car park.”

Martyn plays in a number of bands including one called Luna, with The Voice 2016 quarter-finalist, Beth Morris.

“The music community had been really helpful with lending us equipment and stuff like that,” he said.

“Everyone keeps saying it’s fine because the stuff was insured but it’s not the point.

“I put my heart and soul into my music, so it’s personal really.

“Plus, now I feel unsafe in my own place.”

Martyn said he would be willing to pay a £100 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the items being recovered and urged anyone with information to contact the police and quote the crime reference number 43180006279.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police is investigating following a theft which occurred in York Court, Maidenhead, between January 5 and 7 in which musical equipment was stolen from a van. No arrests have yet been made.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.