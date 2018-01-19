CAMRA objects to proposals to demolish Bouchra Indian restaurant

The proposed demolition of an Indian restaurant is facing opposition from CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale).

Bouchra restaurant, in Westborough Road, was formerly the Crooked Billet pub.

Mark Newcombe, pub protection officer for the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead CAMRA group, said: “I know it isn’t really operating as a pub but I am always concerned if we are losing pubs.

“I think it would be a bit out of order for them to go and knock it down – it does seem a bit rank.”

The application has been submitted by HGH Planning on behalf of Mr S Murphy from Harrow.

A demolition plan shows that working hours on the site would be from 7.30am-6pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am-1pm on Saturdays.

It points out that the method of demolition produces ‘significantly less noise pollution than the traditional hydraulic impact hammers’.

The application states: “The building is about to become vacant and to protect the site in terms of security and possible and possible adverse possession an application is being made for the property’s demolition.”

“I can confirm that the property is now operated as an Indian restaurant nor is it designated under construction or nominated as an asset of community.”

Another CAMRA member who asked not to be named said that the restaurant still serves its purpose as a pub as it usually serves ale.

“I for one would regret its loss, as one of the few pubs within walking distance of my home in the Highway area,” he added.

The application was submitted on Friday, December 22 and is due to be determined today (Friday).

It can be found by searching for the reference number 17/03997/DEM on the Royal Borough’s planning website.