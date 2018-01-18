Halfway house Braywick Lodge ready to accept first residents

The first residents are expected to move into a halfway house next week.

Braywick Lodge will house four people with the aim to help people move from supported accommodation to independent living.

It is being run by the Royal Borough and company Open4You.

Back in 2016 the Sue Brett Foundation was due to take over the running of the service but it never came to fruition.

The four-bed facility will support people moving on from emergency shelter John West House, which is run by Look Ahead.

The aim is for this to be followed by moving into a tenancy elsewhere. Cabinet member for housing Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) said: “We are committed to helping residents lead fulfilling and independent lives.

“Residents will be encouraged to live more independently and offered support including help finding employment and working towards more permanent housing.”