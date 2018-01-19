Flats and retail plan for Oakleys furniture shop site

A former furniture shop could be demolished to make way for flats.

Plans have been submitted to the Royal Borough for permission to flatten the site of Oakleys, in Queen Street, and replace it with a development which would be part residential and part retail.

This new building would be five storeys at its tallest – this is taller that the current one, which is three storeys, but shorter than others nearby in Broadway.

Proposals include provision for two one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom flats. No parking has been included in the scheme and it is not considered necessary due to closeness to ‘all required residential amenities’ within the town centre.

A decision on the plans is expected by Thursday, February 8.

The reference number for the plans is REF:17/03799