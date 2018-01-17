Call for retained firefighters in Maidenhead and Wargrave

02:07PM, Wednesday 17 January 2018
Firefighters are appealing for new recruits to take on life-saving duties in Berkshire.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is looking for volunteers to take on part-time duties at seven stations in the county, including Maidenhead and Wargrave.
On-call or retained firefighters are not based at a particular station, but instead should live or work nearby and be ready to respond to emergencies when needed.
Retained firefighter James Gaskin said: “As long as you’ve got the discipline and you’re either self-employed, or have an easy employer to deal with, it’s not an issue at all.
“I’m retained from home so I work my normal job and when I get home I’m retained.
“Some people do it the other way around and live far away and work close to a station they’re retained from.”
RBFRS will hold Have a Go days from 10am-2pm at Maidenhead Fire Station, in Bridge Road, on June 9 and November 27 and at Wargrave Fire Station, in Victoria Road, on February 17 and May 26.
Comments
Top Ten Articles
A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident in Maidenhead town centre.