Call for retained firefighters in Maidenhead and Wargrave

Firefighters are appealing for new recruits to take on life-saving duties in Berkshire.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is looking for volunteers to take on part-time duties at seven stations in the county, including Maidenhead and Wargrave.

On-call or retained firefighters are not based at a particular station, but instead should live or work nearby and be ready to respond to emergencies when needed.

Retained firefighter James Gaskin said: “As long as you’ve got the discipline and you’re either self-employed, or have an easy employer to deal with, it’s not an issue at all.

“I’m retained from home so I work my normal job and when I get home I’m retained.

“Some people do it the other way around and live far away and work close to a station they’re retained from.”

RBFRS will hold Have a Go days from 10am-2pm at Maidenhead Fire Station, in Bridge Road, on June 9 and November 27 and at Wargrave Fire Station, in Victoria Road, on February 17 and May 26.