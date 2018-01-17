St Luke's new nursery officially opened

The ‘kindness and support’ of a charity has made the creation of a new nursery possible.

On Tuesday, St Luke’s Nursery was officially opened by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton.

The nursery is part of St Luke’s Primary School in Cookham Road and accepted its first intake of children in September.

Headteacher Amanda Hough told teh Advertiser: “As a school team we are thrilled with the final product and the high quality provision that St Luke’s Nursery has already started to offer to families in the local community.”

She continued: “Our numbers are growing fast and from April we will already be full on most days.”

Also at the opening was Cllr Philip Love (Con, Belmont), a trustee of the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.

Ms Hough added that the school received a ‘generous donation’ of £27,000 from the charity which dates back to the 17th century and supports the education of children in Maidenhead.

Without the donation she said the school would have struggled financially to finish the nursery.

“We are still working on developing the learning space but are indebted to their kindness and the charity for its support in this instance - but also to the generous support they continue to provide the school with as a whole,” said Ms Hough.

In October the school was rated Outstanding by Ofsted to complete a remarkable turnaround six years after being graded Inadequate.

The nursery accepts children aged three and four years old.