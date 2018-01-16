Beech Lodge School to appear on BBC's The One Show

Maidenhead school Beech Lodge is to appear on BBC’s the One Show tomorrow (Wednesday).

The segment will see voice coach and presenter Carrie Grant visit the school, which last year moved to a purpose-built campus in Stubbings.

It was started about five years ago by Daniela Shanly, wife of property developer Michael Shanly, of Shanly Homes fame, to educate their adopted son Dom.

A BBC spokesman said: “As a mother of an adopted son herself, One Show presenter Carrie Grant visits Beech Lodge school which specialises in supporting adopted children to talk to other parents about the challenges some adopted children can face in mainstream schools.”

The One Show is on at 7pm.