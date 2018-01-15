Purple Pansy opens permanent shop in Nicholsons Centre

A familiar shop in the Nicholsons Centre has been made permanent.

Purple Pansy has been a pop-up shop in the town a few times over the past two years.

The home and garden shop has now set up a permanent home in the centre next to Clinton Cards.

Most recently it was in the Nicholsons Centre before Christmas and centre manager Jane Wright said is was thanks to the support of Maidenhead shoppers that it was made permanent.

She added: “It is a wonderful destination to find a quirky gift or unusual ornament for your home.”

Mark Simeone from Purple Pansy said “Trading as a pop up shop over the last two years has given us the confidence to open our first permanent shop.

“Throughout this year we will continue to stock a wide range of home and garden items with a wow factor and prices to match.”