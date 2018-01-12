Maidenhead kitchen fire caused by hot oil in oven

A warning to be careful when cooking with hot oil has been made by firefighters following a kitchen fire in Maidenhead last night (Thursday).

Two fire engines from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to a house in Laggan Square at about 6.20pm.

A pan of hot oil burst into flames in the oven and a family of four was alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm.

Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher on the fire and removed the oven for safety.

“Be mindful when cooking and be careful when cooking with hot oil,” said a spokesman from the fire station.

Firefighters were there for about an hour.