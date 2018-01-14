Pets Corner: Harry at TVAW

Harry is a semi long-haired tabby and white male who is 13 years old.

He is a very friendly, talkative cat who loves company.

Originally a stray, in very bad condition when taken in, Harry was suffering from uncontrolled hyperthyroidism. He was quite literally a bag of bones with a coat so badly matted that some parts had to be shaved off. Once started on medication and a special diet Harry has doubled in weight and has blossomed into a very handsome boy.

He will need to stay on his medication for the rest of his life but is now able to eat normal senior cat food.

Harry will be rehomed under the Golden Oldie Scheme which means that TVAW will pay for his tablets and the blood tests he will need to monitor the effectiveness of the dosage in the future.

The charity will help with the cost of any other treatment he may need for any age-related conditions he may develop in the future.

Contact Thames Valley Animal Welfare on 0118 972 2082 or go to the website www.tvaw.org.uk for more details.