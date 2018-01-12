Cox Green Says No vows to fight Claires Court expansion proposals

A campaign group against proposals for a new Claires Court School is gearing up to fight the application.

Plans for Claires Court to build a new £36m campus off Cannon Lane and redevelop its three existing campus sites to create 221 homes were revealed in the Advertiser last week.

Phil Haseler, one of the creators of Cox Green Says No, said the group had concerns over the road infrastructure and the development of greenbelt sites.

He said: “We acknowledge Claires Court provide a good education facility, we don’t have issues with the school or independent education, we have issues with their proposals at the Cannon Lane site.

“The school currently operates over three sites, they claim their buildings are declining and they can’t afford to refurbish them, I’m sorry but that’s their issue, which has only come about because of lack of investment over a period of time.

“The Cox Green community and surrounding areas shouldn’t suffer because of their reluctance to maintain their property.”

He said he was concerned Cannon Lane was a residential road and road engineering proposals would not ease traffic congestion. He added: “This development would create unacceptable heavy congestion on the A4, Cannon Lane, Highfield Lane and Waltham Road.”

Mr Haseler said anyone wishing to join the group could do so on Facebook or by emailing coxgreen saysno@aol.com