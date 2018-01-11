Former SportsAble manager passes away after short battle with illness

A passionate advocate of sports disability described as a ‘great thinker’ and ‘integral’ part of SportsAble has passed away after a short illness.

Nick Gibbs, 62, died on Tuesday, January 2, in Thames Hospice following a battle with kidney cancer.

He joined the charity in 1998 along with his wife Gill, 62, and daughters, Fiona, 36, and Kirsten, 32, where they soon became involved in many areas of the charity.

As keen table tennis players they began volunteering in the sport, and became ever present fundraisers while attending many social functions.

Nick’s volunteering soon went beyond the playing courts and into the boardroom when he joined the sports committee in 2007.

There he influenced many of the policies that the charity maintains today. In 2009 he became sports

manager, a part-time role that saw him develop and manage sports not just within the charity but externally as well.

Nick brought his sense of humour to the role where staff described him as an ‘integral part of the charity’, ‘a great thinker’ and ‘a strategist’.

On his retirement in 2015 he began to travel with his wife, including trips to Cuba and Vietnam.

However, Nick remained a volunteer in several key areas.

Gill said: “A hole has been made in our hearts and lives and the huge shock of the diagnosis and aggressiveness of the cancer in less than two weeks.

“I am so pleased that we did so much over the last couple of years.”

SportsAble’s chairman, Vivienne Davies said: “I can’t remember a time when Nick wasn’t at SportsAble.

“Every memory of SportsAble that I have includes him.

“He worked so hard for such a long time. That’s what made him a very special person.”

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 17 at 11am at St John the Evangalist Church in Bath Road, Maidenhead.

It will be followed by a celebration of Nick’s life at the SportsAble clubhouse which all who knew him are welcome to attend.