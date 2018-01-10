Tributes paid to former Maidenhead Rugby Club secretary Dave Perry

Tributes have been paid to a former secretary of Maidenhead Rugby Club.

Dad-of-two Dave Perry died at Thames Hospice on Wednesday, January 4, following treatment for cancer.

The 61-year-old moved to Maidenhead in 1988 and became involved with the club, based in Braywick Road, when his son Jonathan, 22, started playing aged four.

Wife Janet, who he was married to for almost 30 years and with whom he had lived with in Langworthy Close, Holyport, since 2005, said: “He became involved in helping to run the age group, but then Jonathan broke his collar bone when he was 13 and didn’t want to play anymore.

“Dave was devastated but started going to watch the main team more and then got involved as a committee member. He used to love Saturdays and he would be at the club or on

the team bus and then a couple of nights a week he would find an excuse to be there too.”

Born in Bristol in 1956, he began working for NatWest in 1973 and stayed with the bank through its takeover by the Royal Bank of Scotland until his retirement in 2017.

He met Janet, who also worked for the firm, while on a training course in 1987 and, in a whirlwind romance, were married within a year.

As well as the rugby club, which his wife described as the other woman in their marriage, he was also an active member of Maidenhead

Rotary Club and an organiser of the annual Maidenhead Boundary Walk.

Remembering her husband, Janet said: “He was social, generous with his time and a loving family man.

“I’m going to miss everything about him, he just had our backs all the time. Yesterday I was trying to change a light bulb and I suddenly realised

I hadn’t had to change one for about 20 years. I’m going to miss the partnership we had.”

Mr Perry is survived by his wife Janet, son Jonathan and daughter Sophie, both 23.

A memorial service is due to be held at Slough Crematorium, in Stoke Road, on Monday at 10.30am.