Pets Corner: Tula at CLAWS

As well as finding loving homes for cats and kittens, CLAWS also provides life-long care for cats that cannot be rehomed because they are too old, unwell or traumatised.

Tula is one of these cats. She had been harassed by a dog when she was living rough trying to care for her kittens. Just when she thought she had reached a safe haven Tula came face to face with the five dogs which belonged to the owner of the shelter she had been taken to.

She became more and more agitated so we were asked to take her into care.

At first she hissed and spat but it wasn’t long before the peaceful atmosphere began to have a calming effect on her and she began to relax. She has now emerged from her igloo and enjoys sitting on her shelf watching what’s going on.

She is even taking treats from her carer’s hand but any attempt to touch her, even to very gently stroke her cheek, and she leaps back as if stung. What has happened to her to produce such a severe reaction?

She will remain with CLAWS and we will continue to try to bring her round.

If you would like to make a donation towards Tula’s care and other cats just like her please ring Sue on the CLAWS helpline 01189341699.